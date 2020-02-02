GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,368 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,805,000 after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

