GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.
GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,368 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,805,000 after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
