Gexan Price Reaches $0.0261 on Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $66,068.00 and approximately $4,723.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. In the last week, Gexan has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.42 or 0.01242380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046988 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00204515 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,853,252 coins and its circulating supply is 2,535,746 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

