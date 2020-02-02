General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $5.79 on Friday, hitting $175.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.55.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

