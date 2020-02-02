Gattaca (LON:GATC) Price Target Cut to GBX 85 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Gattaca (LON:GATC) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of GATC opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Gattaca has a 1-year low of GBX 93.40 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.28). The stock has a market cap of $28.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

