Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FSTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price (up previously from GBX 915 ($12.04)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 952 ($12.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52-week low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 958.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,043.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

