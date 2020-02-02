FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

