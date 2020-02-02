FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FS Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $243.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,052 shares of company stock worth $192,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.