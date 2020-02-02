Friendz (FDZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58,498.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $58,498.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, BitMart, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,261,164 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC, DragonEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

