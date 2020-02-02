Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of FCX opened at $11.10 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,969,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after buying an additional 769,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 658,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

