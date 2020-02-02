Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 6th

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.