Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $585,581,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $494,102,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $49,574,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Cowen began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.