Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives $39.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOX. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

FOX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. FOX has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of FOX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of FOX by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 256,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 185,130 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

