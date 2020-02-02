Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 439,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $159.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.39.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

