Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $115.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $120.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.96.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.