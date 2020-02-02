Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.

FLEX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 17,066,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Flex has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Flex will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

In other Flex news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $203,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

