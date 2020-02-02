First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Shares Down 2.6%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, 3,734 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 237,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.