First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,091 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000.

VWO opened at $42.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

