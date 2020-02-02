First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,402.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,275.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

