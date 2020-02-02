First Merchants Corp Has $1.15 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $85.75 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.