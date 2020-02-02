First Merchants Corp Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $91.37 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

