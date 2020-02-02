First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ FRBA opened at $10.70 on Friday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
