First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $10.70 on Friday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

