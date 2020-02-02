Fire Lotto 1-Day Volume Hits $57.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $113,049.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 58.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00315420 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010706 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012053 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

