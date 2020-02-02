FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.20.

FGEN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 583,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,961. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.31 and a beta of 1.86. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $255,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $195,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,089.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,226. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FibroGen by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

