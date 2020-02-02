Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a positive rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.29.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.91. 31,258,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

