Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.25

News coverage about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a news impact score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Exxon Mobil’s score:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

XOM stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $62.12. 33,878,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,258. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.