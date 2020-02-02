Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 780,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $62.12. 33,878,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,258. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

