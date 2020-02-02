EXMR FDN (EXMR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.89 Million

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $11,554.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00018262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.09 or 0.05981853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010644 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

