Exeter Financial LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

