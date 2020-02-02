Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $260.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.
RE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.86.
Shares of RE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.57. 451,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $208.01 and a 12-month high of $281.98. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.37.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
