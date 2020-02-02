Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $260.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

RE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.86.

Shares of RE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.57. 451,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $208.01 and a 12-month high of $281.98. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

