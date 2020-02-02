Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises 3.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $31,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.86.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.57. 451,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $208.01 and a 12-month high of $281.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.56 and its 200-day moving average is $261.37.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

