Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.64. 311,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after buying an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Everbridge by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,257,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

