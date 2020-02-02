EventChain (EVC) Hits Market Cap of $77,598.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, EventChain has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a total market cap of $77,598.00 and $4,991.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.22 or 0.05933111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00127419 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010876 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

