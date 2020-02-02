Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.39. 3,303,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $138.13 and a twelve month high of $179.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

