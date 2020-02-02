Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 6,843 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 6,892,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

