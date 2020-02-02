Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

