Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average is $168.65.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

