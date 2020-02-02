Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $274,164,000 after purchasing an additional 81,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.14. 5,914,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,933. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

