Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $817,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,105,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $609,486,000 after buying an additional 483,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,373,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.31. 4,190,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,471. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 434,390 shares of company stock worth $72,363,232 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

