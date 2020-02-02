Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,002 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 1.1% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,313. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $143.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,974,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.