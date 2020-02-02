Essentia Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last week, Essentia has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $348,048.00 and $30,602.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.44 or 0.05893039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035035 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014883 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

