Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.08. 1,514,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,690 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 195.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

