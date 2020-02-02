Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $13.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $589.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.51. Equinix has a one year low of $372.75 and a one year high of $609.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,067. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

