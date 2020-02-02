Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.
Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $13.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $589.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.51. Equinix has a one year low of $372.75 and a one year high of $609.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66.
In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,067. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
