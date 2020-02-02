EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 228,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,645,000 after acquiring an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.14. 205,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,933. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $140.44 and a 1 year high of $236.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

