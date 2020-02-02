Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 354.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Entergy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $132.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

