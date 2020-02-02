ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ENDRA Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

NDRA opened at $1.45 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

