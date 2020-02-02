Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $50,000 in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

GME opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.47. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.