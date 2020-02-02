Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $40,000 in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZAGG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zagg by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zagg by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zagg by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zagg by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 137,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zagg by 540.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAGG opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zagg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $219.89 million, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Zagg had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zagg Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

