Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $58,000 Stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182,585 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Delek US were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek US by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 135,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Delek US by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Delek US by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Delek US’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

