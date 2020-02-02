Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744,035 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 55,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

CADE stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Insiders bought 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $748,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.