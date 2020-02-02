Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 992 Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 79.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Cubic by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cubic stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.12. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

